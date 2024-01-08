Caplin Point Laboratories To Invest Rs 700 Crore In Tamil Nadu

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet to invest Rs 700 crore in various projects.

The investment by Caplin and its subsidiaries—Caplin Steriles Ltd. and Caplin One Labs Ltd.—will be made over five years in oncology, active pharmaceutical ingredients and research and development facilities, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The investments will help generate around 1,500 employment opportunities. The government will provide the infrastructure and regulatory assistance, the Chennai-based pharmaceutical firm said.