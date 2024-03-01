CapitaLand India Trust Acquires IT-SEZ Project In Pune For Rs 773 Crore

Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte Ltd (the Trustee-Manager of CLINT), said, "The acquisition of BlueRidge 3 Phase 1 will strengthen our presence in Hinjawadi, one of Pune’s prominent IT markets. This property is located at the immediate vicinity of aVance Hinjawadi, an approximately 1.5 million sq ft IT SEZ which was acquired in 2017." With the acquisition of 'BlueRidge 3 Phase 1', the total completed floor area of CLINT's entire portfolio has increased by about 7.3% to reach about 21 million square feet.