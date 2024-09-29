Capacite Infraprojects On Track To Clock 25% Topline Growth In FY25: Executive Director Subir Malhotra

Mumbai-based Capacite Infraprojects Ltd. is set to clock a 25% topline growth in the financial year 2024-25, according to the company’s executive director Subir Malhotra.

“Clocking a growth of 25% in FY25 is a given because our order book itself demands that kind of output for us, and rather a wee bit more. I don’t see any issue in achieving those numbers given the fact on how Q1 numbers have come out,” Malhotra told NDTV Profit.

Capacite Infraprojects has a standalone order book of roughly Rs 8,800 crore. Of these 70% are from the government and the remaining 30% are from private sector businesses.

The company is looking at robust orders coming in from both government and private sectors.

“We have a bidding pipeline which is at an excess of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore at the moment,” the executive director said.

“In the private sector, the real estate industry cycle is going through a major boom. The government sector is also showing a robust pace,” he added.

Malhotra also revealed that there’s a strong inflow of fresh orders for the company.

“We have already bagged an order from Raymond Realty. We have already got an order which is coming in from other sources. As we speak, I can say confidently that the pipeline is choked and ready to flow,” he added.

Speaking about its GIFT City order to construct a building in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar, Malhotra said that the company is looking to do the finishing work in October.

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd. secured the Rs 150 crore order in 2022.

“We have around 4-5 months for the closure. Quite a substantial part of the turnover will now start to come in because all the finishing works are now going to fall into place for this project,” he said.

Capacite Infraprojects is more interested in the size, scale, and type of the job rather than its geography, the top executive mentioned.

“Besides the west and north, we are actively bidding for projects in the east and south. Hyderabad is a big market that is coming up. We are looking at very major closure from these geographies,” he said.

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects closed at Rs 398.65 apiece, down by 2.95% on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 394.55 apiece during the trading session.