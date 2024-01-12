Capacit'e Infra Raises Rs 200 Crore via QIP Route

Capacit'e Infra Executive Director Rohit Katyal said, 'We witnessed a positive response to our QIP. It reflects the trust investors have in our potential. The funds raised through this QIP shall empower us to accelerate our growth trajectory and further strengthening our position in the building infrastructure sector.'

Mumbai-headquartered Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company providing end-to-end building of construction services.