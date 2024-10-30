Canara Bank Focuses On Deposits To Meet Fiscal's NIM Target

Canara Bank is set to achieve its net interest margin guidance for fiscal 2025, despite an overall rise in the cost of deposits in the banking sector, according to the public-sector lender’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Satyanarayana Raju.

Canara Bank’s NIM for the second quarter of the current financial year stood at 2.88%, a decline of 2 basis points from the preceding three months. At the start of this financial year, the bank had guided to achieve NIM in the range of 2.9%. It managed to maintain the NIM at 2.9% in the June quarter, but experienced a marginal dip in Q2.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Raju said that the drop was due to the rising cost of deposits, and way lower than peers due to emphasis on resource management and improvement in its yield on advances.

“It was an impact of just 2 basis points. If you look at the industry and big banks, everybody has lost their NIMs from 12 to 13 basis points. We lost only 2 basis points because of our effective management of resources, as well as an improvement of our yield on advances,” he said.