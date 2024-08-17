Canara Bank On Expansion Mode Amid Deposit Mobilisation Challenges, Says CEO

The stake divestment in the subsidiaries will be partial, he said, adding that promoters have to sell 25% stake to be eligible for listing.

Exuding confidence in the bank's performance, Raju said the lender gave a double-digit growth guidance, minimum 10 percent growth, to investors and the public in the current fiscal in total business.

According to the CEO, Canara Bank does not compromise on its fundamentals which aims to perform consistently and noted that it is already giving 21 per cent return on equity while the globally acceptable metric is 15%.