Can FMCG Sector Break Its Three Straight Election Year Slump In 2024? — NDTV Profit Insights

India's fast-moving consumer goods companies are hopeful that the 2024 election year will stimulate faltering demand, particularly in rural areas. But past data suggests that the impact of elections on spending has been insignificant.

Despite the distribution of freebies, the last three election years have seen either stagnation or shrinkage in volume growth, i.e., the percentage increase in the quantity or units sold over a specific period, according to data shared by market research and insights firm Kantar.

For instance, in 2009, the soaps-to-staple makers experienced a modest growth of 0.7%. This growth stagnated in 2014 with 0% growth, and in 2019, the FMCG industry saw a decline of 2.7% in volume growth.

“Although the voter and consumer has evolved, we do not see any major impact on FMCG at the national level even this year,” K Ramakrishnan, managing director–South Asia, Kantar Worldpanel, told NDTV Profit.

The $110-billion industry is facing prolonged demand weakness, resurgence in input cost inflation and increased competition.

Factors such as poor harvest and low farm income, the emergence of regional peers as well as inadequate rainfall in the northern belt—a major contributor to rural demand—are all leading to a decrease in demand. Higher cost of living is putting a strain on household budgets, too.

The latest quarterly updates from Dabur India Ltd., which derives 45% of its sales from rural markets, revealed that demand remained sluggish during the January-March quarter. Marico Ltd., which derives nearly three-fourth of its sales from urban regions, and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. echoed similar sentiments, projecting single-digit volume growth in Q4.

Despite the lack of evidence in previous years, companies are betting that increased government spending in an election year will aid demand in the coming months. They are also pinning hopes on the upcoming Budget in July and a favourable monsoon.

But Kantar, that monitors household purchases of 95 categories, predicts that consumption growth will remain muted, at least until the September quarter of the current fiscal. One contributing factor to this trend is the minimal impact expected from the elections.