Can Fin Homes Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 6 Per Share

Can Fin Homes Ltd. on Tuesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for fiscal 2025. The board has set Dec. 4 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the dividend, according to an exchange filing.

The interim dividend will be credited on or before Dec. 25, 2024, the filing stated. The home loan-issuer will incur an expense of nearly Rs 80 crore as part of the dividend payout.

The total shareholders in Can Fin Homes, as of Sept. 30, stood at over 1.06 lakh. According to the shareholding pattern available with the exchanges, promoter Canara Bank Ltd. held 29.99% equity in the company, while retail investors owned 15.71% stake.