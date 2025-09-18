Can Apollo Tyres Break Indian Cricket 'Jersey Jinx'? Vice Chair Neeraj Kanwar Weighs In

Apollo Tyres remains confident in its strength and long-term vision, dismissing concerns over the so-called "jersey jinx" linked to past Indian cricket team sponsors. The company believes its sponsorship deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will enhance brand trust and visibility, Vice Chairman Neeraj Kanwar said on Thursday.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on Thursday, Kanwar said: “I was cautioned about this before I got into the deal. But I have a lot of faith in our company. It was built by my father, who was the chairman of the company. We've a very strong Apollo family in the organisation. We employ 19,000 people. I have a lot of trust and faith in them. I have a lot of trust in the Apollo brand itself and we are here to stay.”

His remarks come as Apollo Tyres has become the 7th official sponsor of the Indian cricket team. Apollo Tyres entered into an agreement with BCCI on Sept. 16 to become the lead sponsor of Team India, replacing Dream11.

Apollo Tyres’ agreement with the cricket board will conclude in March 2028, as per an official release by BCCI.

“We are a long-term company. We are leaders in our industry. And we have built an institution in India, which has really taken us to the global platform. And with the support of our Indian consumers, I can assure you that Apollo is here to stay for a very, very long time,” Kanwar further emphasised.