World-Beating Manager Takes Over $495 Billion Calpers Fund

Gilmore, a New Zealand-born economist and investment strategist who has spent most of his 40-year career abroad, will start at Calpers in July, becoming its fifth chief investment officer since 2009. The largest US pension system, with about $495 billion under management, is trying to snap a long spell of lackluster returns. It conducted a months-long global search for a new CIO before picking Gilmore. His predecessor left Calpers in September after just 18 months on the job.