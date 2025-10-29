Cafeteria To Consumer — How India's Workforce Drove Suzuki's Unexpected Culinary Diversification

Although the news is only now being publicised outside the company, curry meals have been offered to Suzuki employees at its factory cafeteria in Japan since early 2024. Working with Torizen, kits for food service providers were developed that enable them to serve Indian vegetarian dishes with simple cooking.

Suzuki reported that months of taste tests were conducted by it to hone in on authentic Indian flavours.

After noticing the popularity of their products, Suzuki decided to commercialise them, introducing the 'Suzuki Cafeteria Indian Vegetarian Curry' to the Japanese market. They were launched in June 2025, in a ready-to-eat format. All customers need to do to prepare their product is to buy it in packets and boil it in water.

Four different curries have been offered by the company in daikon radish sambar, tomato lentil, chickpea masala, and moong dal green options, according to reports. Each packet costs ¥918, which comes close to roughly Rs 500.

The packets have illustrations of Suzuki's flagship motorcycles and cars. Automotive journalist Kushan Mitra drew attention to this in a post on social media platform 'X'.

"Fascinating, Suzuki enters the pre-packaged food business in Japan. They’ve launched four new packaged Indian curries and in four months they’ve sold 100,000 packets and they plan to expand to 14 different types of curry in the coming months. This ‘business diversification’ was born out of the fact that there are over 200 Indian employees at Suzuki Headquarters for whom Indian meals are prepared daily," Mitra said.