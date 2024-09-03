Cafe Coffee Day Outlets Drop To 450, Vending Machines Surge To 52,581 In FY24

"The company’s total asset decreased to Rs 5,104 crore in 2023-24 from Rs 5,849 crore in fiscal 2022-23. This decrease...is mainly on account of impairment of goodwill of Rs 359 crore and redemption of Rs 398 crore debentures held by the group for repayment of debt and sale of properties given as security to the lenders," it said.