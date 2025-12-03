Cabinet Secretary Calls High-Level Meeting On Vodafone Idea AGR Relief
This development comes amid heightened speculation over potential government intervention to ease Vodafone Idea’s financial burden.
Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan has scheduled a meeting on Thursday at 3 p.m. with senior officials from the Finance Ministry and the Department of Telecommunications to deliberate on Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue dues and a fresh proposal for relief following the Supreme Court order that came last month.
This development comes amid heightened speculation over potential government intervention to ease Vodafone Idea’s financial burden. On Tuesday, reports suggested that Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia indicated the Centre may finalise relief recommendations by year-end, provided the company submits a formal request.
Last month, the Supreme Court on Nov. 4 allowed the government to review the company’s pending adjusted gross revenue dues. In its plea, the telecom operator had asked for relief on both additional AGR dues and a reassessment of all pending dues.
The apex court said that the government can review and re-evaluate the AGR dues up to the financial year 2016-17, including interests and penalties. For the telecom companies, the government uses AGR as a measure to calculate the licence fees and spectrum charges.
In May the company sought relief from cumulative AGR liabilities exceeding Rs 80,000 crore, citing financial strain. Then, On Sept. 8, Vodafone Idea approached the court again, contesting the DoT’s demand for an additional Rs 9,450 crore. The company also requested a waiver of interest and penalties.
The company's stock surged more than 4% on Wednesday amid speculation of possible relief on adjusted gross revenue dues by year-end. The company, however, clarified in an exchange filing that it has already addressed the AGR matter in previous disclosures and will update exchanges only if there are further developments.