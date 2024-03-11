Byju's Vacates All Offices Except Headquarters

Edtech firm Byju's has vacated all of its offices, except its headquarters in Bengaluru, as the beleaguered startup tries to cut costs in an attempt to turn the corner.

Except for IBC Knowledge Park, where over 1,000 employees will continue to work, all other premises across Bengaluru and India have been vacated, according to two persons familiar with the matter.

The process has been going on for the previous six–eight months as the company did not renew several of its contracts for offices across cities as a way to cut costs and turn profitable, they said on the condition of anonymity.

However, around 300 of Byju's tuition centres, which are physical spaces where students of classes 6–10 study, will continue functioning. Byju's total headcount, which stands at about 14,000 currently, will work from home, they said.