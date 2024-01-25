Byju's Taken To NCLT By U.S. Lenders
Byju's parent and the lenders have been mired in a legal battle for over a year after it made technical defaults on repayments.
Byju's has been taken to the National Company Law Tribunal by its lenders, as troubles mount for the beleaguered edtech that is testing its unicorn status.
Lenders of the $1.2 billion Term Loan B to Byju's have filed an insolvency petition. In response, a Byju's spokesperson has said the lenders' actions are "premature and baseless".
"The timing of these proceedings is also conspicuous as it coincides with the commencement of a rights issue by the parent company of Byju's," a company spokesperson said.
Byju's parent Think & Learn Pvt. and the lenders—led by Redwood Investments and Silver Point Capital, which own 85% of the loan—have been mired in a legal battle for more than a year, after the edtech made technical defaults on repayments. Since then, the two have been litigating in a U.S. court as multiple rounds of negotiations to rework terms have failed.
Last June, Byju's decided to miss a $40-million interest payment on its term loan. In August, it missed another deadline for repayment, exacerbating the matter.
"As we have stated before, the validity of lenders' actions, including acceleration of the term loan, is pending and under challenge in several proceedings, including before the New York Supreme Court. Hence, any proceedings by lenders before (the) NCLT are premature and baseless," the spokesperson said.
The acceleration and consequent actions by the lenders appear to be based, in part, on the failure of Whitehat Education Technology Pvt., a wholly owned subsidiary of Think & Learn, to guarantee the term loan, according to the spokesperson.
"This is despite the fact that provision of such guarantee would contravene extant RBI regulations. In fact, proceedings are on foot before the Delaware appellate courts on this very issue," Byju's said.
It accused the lenders of having previously made "unsuccessful attempts" to interfere with its rights to deal with capital provided under the loan agreement. "The Delaware Chancery Court has rightfully refused to let the lenders do so, and lenders' subsequent attempts on this front have been unsuccessful."
"In good faith and on a continuous basis, Byju's has been in regular touch with the lenders and has also involved them in the sales process of some of its prized U.S. subsidiaries to settle matters," the spokesperson said.
Byju's said that the initiation of this legal process does not "reflect the true financial standing of our company, nor does it accurately represent our ability to meet our obligations".
"We firmly maintain that we are a resilient, viable entity that is incrementally charting a path towards sustainable growth."
Additionally, French business process outsourcing major Teleperformance has also taken Byju's to NCLT. The case was filed on Nov. 4, 2023 and registered on Jan. 25. The next listing date hasn't yet been mentioned, as per the NCLT website.
This will be the third petition against the Bengaluru-based startup in the NCLT, after the BCCI and the overseas lenders' filings.