Byju's Taken To NCLT By U.S. Lenders

Byju's has been taken to the National Company Law Tribunal by its lenders, as troubles mount for the beleaguered edtech that is testing its unicorn status.

Lenders of the $1.2 billion Term Loan B to Byju's have filed an insolvency petition. In response, a Byju's spokesperson has said the lenders' actions are "premature and baseless".

"The timing of these proceedings is also conspicuous as it coincides with the commencement of a rights issue by the parent company of Byju's," a company spokesperson said.

Byju's parent Think & Learn Pvt. and the lenders—led by Redwood Investments and Silver Point Capital, which own 85% of the loan—have been mired in a legal battle for more than a year, after the edtech made technical defaults on repayments. Since then, the two have been litigating in a U.S. court as multiple rounds of negotiations to rework terms have failed.

Last June, Byju's decided to miss a $40-million interest payment on its term loan. In August, it missed another deadline for repayment, exacerbating the matter.

"As we have stated before, the validity of lenders' actions, including acceleration of the term loan, is pending and under challenge in several proceedings, including before the New York Supreme Court. Hence, any proceedings by lenders before (the) NCLT are premature and baseless," the spokesperson said.