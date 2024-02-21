Byju's Says $200 Million Rights Issue Fully Subscribed, Board Rejig Soon

Byju's says its $200 million rights issue stands fully subscribed, but its eponymous founder urged all investors to take part in the issue.

Chief Executive Officer Byju Raveendran conceded that participating in this rights issue "may seem like a Hobson’s choice". "However, this is the only viable option in front of us today to prevent permanent value erosion."

"Our rights issue is fully subscribed, and my gratitude to my shareholders remains strong," Raveendran said in a letter to shareholders on Tuesday night. "But my benchmark of success is the participation of all shareholders in the rights issue.

"We have built this company together, and I want us all to participate in this renewed mission. Your initial investment laid the foundation for our journey, and this rights issue will help preserve and build greater value for all shareholders," he said in the letter, a copy of which has been seen by NDTV Profit.

As the largest shareholder and provider of capital to Byju's, it would have been in his best interest to price this rights issue high, according to Raveendran. "But that would not be in the best interest of the company. I have always placed my interests aside when I deal with our company."

"This $200 million raise will give our company the capital it needs to ensure that we can take care of the current liabilities and also provide sufficient growth capital to get us back to our former glory," the letter said.