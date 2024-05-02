Byju's Sales Staff To Get Paid Only Based On Weekly Revenue They Bring

Embattled edtech firm Byju's has now linked its sales employees' salaries to the revenue they bring in every week as the once high-flying startup struggles to make payroll. From April 24 to May 21, all associates and their hierarchy of the inside sales and Byju's exam preparation team will not receive their base salaries for the period but only a cut of the revenue instead, according to an internal document seen by NDTV Profit.

"Since base salary has been suspended, you will not receive any payout or salaries for the given period," Byju's wrote in the document.

According to the new policy, 50% of the upfront weekly collection will be directly disbursed to sales associates every week for the next four weeks. "For instance, if an associate successfully collects Rs 50,000 in revenue generated from orders between April 24 and April 30, they will receive Rs 25,000 on May 1," the document explained.