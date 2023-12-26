Byju's Owned WhiteHat Jr Sued In The U.S. Over Payment Dues

Byju's educational coding arm WhiteHat Jr. has been taken to court by U.S.-based not-for-profit firm Code.org over non-payment of dues.

"This is a civil action for breach of contract arising from WhiteHat’s failure to pay Code.org the agreed-upon charges for its use of Code.org’s platform and licensed content and its ongoing, unauthorised use of that platform and content, in breach of the Tutorial Licensing Agreement," a complaint filed in the San Francisco division of the United States District Court read. NDTV Profit has seen a copy of the complaint.

The development was first reported by TechCrunch.

According to the complaint, WhiteHat Jr. was to pay $4 million across four years in licencing fees to Code.org, starting January 2022. The Karan Bajaj-founded startup took certain limited rights to use Code.org’s platform and lesson content in connection with its online tutoring service targeted at kids.