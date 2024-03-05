Byju's Loss Widens To Rs 8,553 Crore In Fiscal 2023 — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Beleaguered edtech Byju's has posted another year of billion-dollar losses, with the company bleeding Rs 8,553 crore in the financial year ended March 2023.

That surpasses its loss of Rs 8,240 crore in fiscal 2022.

The loss comes on the back of a revenue of Rs 6,245 crore in fiscal 2023, up from Rs 5,015 crore in the year-ago period, according to provisional figures seen by NDTV Profit.

The delayed financials come as the latest blow in a series of challenges to the startup, including at least five insolvency petitions against it in the National Company Law Tribunal and a $200 million rights issue that is in limbo.

(This is a developing story.)