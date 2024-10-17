Investor-Backed Aggressive Growth Was A Mistake; Net Worth Down To Zero, Says Byju Raveendran
Raveendran said Byju's overestimated its growth potential but noted that all expansion decisions were unanimously approved by the board.
The eponymous founder of beleaguered Byju's on Thursday said the resignations of the three board members, who were also investor representatives, made bad times worse for the company, whose value is down to zero from $22 billion once.
Speaking to the media, Raveendran said the Term Loan B is where it all started going wrong, apart from the liquidity crunch due to the turning of the markets.
"End of May 2023, the lenders called a default and filed in Delaware. A month later, the three board members resigned. Those three resigned together; even the lenders didn't expect it. That made it almost impossible for any fundraising. Even if they wanted to plan and resign, the company wouldn't have been the way it is today," he said.
He added that the mistake that the company made was to overestimate the potential growth in the next two-to-three years, but that it was the investors that pushed for aggressive growth.
"We entered a lot of markets together; it was a bit too soon. But all our acquisitions and growth plans were approved with unanimous voting of 6-0," he said.
He said some of these board members made more money than they've made from any company in Asia. "Peak XV made an almost eight-times return on a $50 million investment in no time. In fact, their mandate was to enter 40 markets together. With this valuation growth, who are the real beneficiaries? I'm sitting from Rs 7,500 crore to zero now," he said.
"Whatever Nclat order comes, I’ll find a way out. There is no problem in the world that can't be solved. I don't want to put a timeline, but I'll make a comeback. The meaning of a comeback isn't that I'll make a $20 billion company, but it means that I'll continue my mission. If I start a session, I can fill a stadium. I'm a hopeless optimist," he said.
He continued to maintain that the company is not fraudulent. "We've never done any intentional mistake; there's no fraud, and we've never syphoned any money. If there's fraud, founders will take money out, not put all their money in the company."