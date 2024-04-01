Byju's Delays March Salaries Over 'Irresponsible Action' By Four Foreign Investors

Byju's informed employees on Monday that their salaries for March would be delayed, citing "irresponsible action" by the four foreign investors who have obtained an interim order against the edtech firm using the funds it raised via a rights issue.

"A few misguided foreign investors in Byju's have obtained an interim order in late February that has restricted usage of the funds raised through the successful rights issue," the embattled firm wrote to its employees in an email.

The four investors being referred to are Prosus, Peak XV Partners, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative and General Atlantic, who have filed an insolvency petition against Byju's and moved to reconstitute the board and oust eponymous founder Byju Raveendran.