Byju's Crisis To Help Clean Up Indian Startup Ecosystem, Says Bellwether Edtech Investor GSV

The Indian edtech ecosystem continues to be the "best in the world" and crises such as Byju's will prove to be healthy in the longer run, according to GSV Ventures' Michael Moe.

"The situation (at Byju's) is obviously very challenging, but in a way, the ecosystem is evolving and maturing. This kind of an experience is healthy in the long run...it will clean out some people that weren't going to be all in. We've learned some lessons," Moe, the founding partner and CEO of the U.S.-based venture capital firm, told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of the ASU+GSV and Emeritus Summit in Gurugram.

GSV invests in global edtech startups and manages around $800 million in assets. In India, it has invested in at least 11 edtech companies and counts unicorns such as Classplus, PhysicsWallah and LEAD in its portfolio.

"There's definitely a winter type of environment today, but companies like PhysicsWallah and Classplus, they're doing very well and so our philosophy is you buy swimsuits in the winter. I think this is a good time to be looking to invest because spring is going to happen and ultimately the sun's going to come up and that's what we want to be positioned for," he said.