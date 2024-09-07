Byju's Auditor BDO Resigns Within 15 Months, Suspects Fraud At Edtech

Byju's auditor BDO (MSKA & Associates) has resigned from its position, citing potential fraud at the company's Middle East unit and lack of transparency at the edtech.

In its resignation letter to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the audit firm highlighted the company's inordinate delay in financials, suppression of information on several occasions and the requirement of a forensic audit due to suspected fraud as the reasons for its departure.

BDO was appointed as the auditor by Byju's in June 2023, after Deloitte Haskins and Sells resigned as the statutory auditor, citing the delay in finalising financial statements for FY22.

BDO said Byju's provided "inadequate details and explanations" regarding its inability to recover the dues from More Ideas General Trading LLC, which is the unit via which it made sales in the Middle East.

"We had requested for a detailed forensic review of the transactions with MI due to the various reasons elaborated in our emails. There has been inordinate delay on the part of the management to initiate the forensic review, despite our repeated reminders....Accordingly, we have filed Form ADT 4 in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 on Sept. 2, 2024," BDO said.