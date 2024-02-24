Byju Raveendran Says Reports Of Expulsion 'Exaggerated And Highly Inaccurate'

Byju Raveendran wrote a letter to his employees on Saturday, denying media reports of his being ousted as the chief executive officer.

He said that he continues to remain Byju's CEO and that the business remains "as usual" at Byju's.

The letter comes a day after shareholders of the Bengaluru-based edtech platform voted "unanimously," according to a statement by Prosus, to unseat the entrepreneur and his family. Byju's, on the other hand, maintained that all resolutions passed during the EGM were "invalid and ineffective."

"Just as you can't change the rules of a game midway without agreement from all players, we can't alter how our company is run without following these strict guidelines," Raveendran said in the letter.

"At yesterday's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), a lot of these essential rules were violated. This means that whatever was decided in that meeting does not count because it didn't stick to the established rules," he added.