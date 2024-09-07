Byju Raveendran Says Auditor’s Suggestion To Backdate Reports Was More About Optics

"This is escaping... baseless and they did at a time when we were not on the board. We are still not on the board. They should have informed the board. In the last 45 days, they have not communicated anything to the board. It is not just baseless, it is legally untenable whatever they have done. Auditors are the first one to know about IRP but they have not communicated anything to the IRP," Raveendran said.