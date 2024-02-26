Businesses In Dharavi To Receive SGST Refund For Five Years

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. said eligible industrial and commercial units will receive a refund of the state goods and services tax to boost and help formalise local businesses in the redeveloped region.

The tax rebate will come into effect after the newly constructed buildings receive the occupation certificate, the joint venture between the Maharashtra government and Adani Group said in a statement on Monday.

This move is as per the tender conditions of the special purpose vehicle, which is redeveloping Dharavi in collaboration with the Maharashtra government.

The SGST for industrial and commercial units will be reimbursed by the Finance Department for five years from the date of issuance of the occupation certificate, it said.