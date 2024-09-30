ADVERTISEMENT
Burman Family Demands Rashmi Saluja’s Removal From Care Health Insurance
The Burman family may take further steps following the AGM.
The Burman family, known for their leadership in Dabur India Ltd., has recently demanded the removal of Rashmi Saluja from her position at Care Health Insurance, a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. The Burman family may take further steps following the company's upcoming AGM, the people said.The Burmans cited regulatory scrutiny involving Saluja as the primary reason behind their ...
ADVERTISEMENT