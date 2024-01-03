Burman Family Calls For Probe Over ESOPs To Religare's Rashmi Saluja

The Burman family, owners of Dabur India Ltd., have called for a probe into the allotment of shares of Religare Finvest Ltd. to Rashmi Saluja through employee stock ownership plans.

The family alleged that 2.14 crore shares, constituting around 8% of the company's equity, were allotted to Saluja without approval and requisite disclosure to parent Religare Enterprises Ltd. shareholders.

"This raises question mark on the management and the independence of the independent directors and their complicity in such unjustified dole outs," said a statement released on Wednesday. The family said such actions have "eroded trust and confidence in the REL board, necessitating urgent need to restore credibility".

They also asked the company's board to disclose whether more instances of ESOP issuances to entities and potential conflicts of interest exist.

Religare responded to the allegations, saying the company sought shareholders' nods at its annual general meeting on Sept. 26 for the proposed grant of Religare Finvest ESOPs to Saluja, which was granted via a special resolution.

However, the company said it has not placed any proposal with the nomination and remuneration committee till date for the grant of these ESOPs to Saluja. "Since no new shares were issued/allotted in the matter, there is no contravention" of regulatory rules, it said.