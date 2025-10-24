'Built Rs 40,000 Crore Brand With Passion, Not MBAs': Balaji Wafers' Chandubhai Virani

The founder of one of India's largest homegrown snack brands, Balaji Wafers, Chandubhai Virani said the company's journey has been driven by grit, and not management degrees.

"Seven to eight years ago, our valuation was around Rs 3,000–4,000 crore. Now it's Rs 40,000 crore. The market has decided our value, not us," said Balaji Group's founder and MD to NDTV Profit.

Even as the Virani family continues to run the company, the next generation is ready to bring in professional management. "We've decided to divert a small stake — about 5 to 7% — because the next generation wants professionals to ensure Balaji carries forward our legacy," he told.