'Build In India, Drown In Paperwork': ReferRush Founder On India Becoming Its Own Worst Enemy For Startups

India is becoming a tough environment for startups due to "unnecessary" compliance-related burden, according to ReferRush founder Vikram Pai. In a social media post on Thursday, he raised concerns over hassles faced by startups in India due to compliance issues. He highlighted that random delays in name approvals and vague documentation rules are slowing startups, turning India into the "worst enemy” for entrepreneurs.

“I love this country. I am building here by choice. But the truth is ugly and nobody wants to say it out loud. Compliance is killing momentum,” Pai said in an X post.

Highlighting delays in basic processes, Pai noted that incorporating a company should take days, not weeks or months. He also pointed out that platforms like Shopify are not subject to the same GST rules, hitting early-stage teams’ revenue.

“GST was meant to simplify. For startups, it does the opposite. We pay GST to the government even when platforms like Shopify don’t. That slashes top-line revenue and adds insane monthly complexity for early-stage teams,” the startup founder added.