Buffett’s Remaining $34 Billion Bank Of America Stake Is Now Pure Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s continued disposals of Bank of America Corp. shares have now covered the billionaire’s investment cost, leaving him with a more than $34 billion stake that’s pure profit.

In a round of transactions disclosed in a filing Thursday, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. sold $896 million of the stock this week. That means total proceeds from share disposals since mid-July and dividends earned since 2011 have surpassed the $14.6 billion that the conglomerate spent to build its stake in the second-largest US bank.

The 94-year-old established Berkshire’s Bank of America investment with a $5 billion deal in 2011 for preferred stock and warrants. He converted the stake into common shares six years later, after the bank boosted its dividend. Over the span of his investments, the stock price has multiplied in value. It’s up about 21% this year, versus a 20% gain in the KBW Bank Index.