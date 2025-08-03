Buffett’s Berkshire Hit With $3.8 Billion Kraft Heinz Charge

Kraft Heinz is now contemplating a spinoff of part of its business as it grapples with headwinds including inflation weighing on consumers’ spending and people seeking healthier alternatives to its products. Last month, the company posted a decline in sales that wasn’t as bad as analysts had predicted, in part thanks to higher prices.

In recent months, Berkshire has signaled that it’s taking a slight step back with its ties to Kraft Heinz. In May, Kraft Heinz announced that Berkshire gave up seats on the packaged foods company’s board. And because Buffett’s company is now limited to what Kraft Heinz discloses publicly, Berkshire said it would start reporting its share of Kraft Heinz’s earnings on a one-quarter lag.

The writedown, disclosed Saturday in a regulatory filing, was driven in part by the sustained decline in fair value. But the company also said it considered its relinquishing of those board seats and Kraft Heinz’s push to evaluate strategic transactions when determining how much of a charge to take.

“Given these factors, as well as prevailing economic and other uncertainties, we concluded that the unrealized loss, represented by the difference between the carrying value of our investment and its fair value, was other-than-temporary,” Berkshire said in the filing.

While Buffett’s conglomerate said it owns 27.4% of Kraft Heinz stock at the end of June, the writedown could ease the path to a reduction of that holding in the future, according to Edward Jones’s Sanders.

“I think they’re giving themselves more flexibility to potentially exit their position in the future,” he said. “This is one of Warren’s largest missteps in the past couple of decades. It might just be time to move on from it.”