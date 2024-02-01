Budget 2024: Renewable Energy Stocks Rise On Budgetary Push

With the aim of meeting its green transition goals, Sitharaman proposed the conversion of dirty fuel to less polluting fuel by setting up 100 metric tonne of coal gasification and liquefaction capacity by 2030.

This will help India reduce imports of ammonia and methanol through coal gasification.

In January, the government approved an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore as financial assistance for promoting coal and lignite gasification projects.

The government has also approved the setting up of a coal-to-SNG (synthetic natural gas) project through a joint venture between Coal India Ltd. and GAIL India Ltd. at an investment of Rs 13,052.81 crore, and a coal-to-ammonium nitrate project through a joint venture between CIL and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for Rs 11,782.05 crore.