Budget 2024: Direct, Indirect Taxes Comprise 63 Paise Of Every Rupee In Govt Coffer

For every rupee in the government coffer, 63 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 28 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 7 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 1 paise from non-debt capital receipts, according to the interim Budget 2024-25 documents.