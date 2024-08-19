BTL EPC Secures Contracts Worth Rs 413 Crore From BHEL, SAIL

BTL EPC Ltd. announced on Monday that it has secured new contracts valued at Rs 413 crore, inclusive of GST, from public sector giants BHEL and SAIL. Among the new contracts, the company has won a Rs 267 crore project from BHEL for NTPC's Lara TPS Stage-II (2x800 MW) power plant in Pussore, Chhattisgarh, according to a company statement.

The Kolkata-based EPC and engineering firm will deliver turnkey solutions, including conveyor systems and electromechanical equipment for handling coal, limestone, gypsum, and biomass at the plant.

Additionally, BTL EPC has bagged a Rs 96 crore contract from SAIL-Bhilai to replace equipment in its by-product plant, with the project slated for completion within 18 months.

The company also secured contracts worth over Rs 50 crore for supplying underground mining conveyors to various public and private sector mines.

In fiscal 2023–24, BTL EPC reported revenue of Rs 641 crore, reflecting a robust 24% growth from the previous year. The company is optimistic about achieving a milestone turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in the current financial year.

(With inputs from PTI)