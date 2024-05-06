BSNL To Launch Indigenous 4G Services In India, Aligning With 'Atmanirbhar' Policy

"The company has installed over 9,000 towers for 4G service across the country, out of which more than 6,000 are active in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, UP West and Haryana circle. BSNL has been selling 4G capable SIM only for the last 4-5 years. Only those customers who have older SIM will need to get new SIM to experience the service," a BSNL official said.