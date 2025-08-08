BSNL Launches Re 1 Freedom Plan: Free SIM, 2GB Daily Data And More — Check Offer Details

Users should note that this plan can only be availed until Aug. 31. Purchases made after this date will not include the special price.

Additionally, the new plan will be valid for 30 days. This means that a BSNL freedom plan purchased on or before Aug. 31 will last for 30 days from the date of purchase of the plan.

To avail this offer, one can visit the nearest BSNL customer service centre or a third-party authorised retailer.

For more details, visit the BSNL website https://www.bsnl.co.in/ or download the BSNL self-care app.