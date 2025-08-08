BSNL Launches Re 1 Freedom Plan: Free SIM, 2GB Daily Data And More — Check Offer Details
BSNL has launched a special Re 1 Freedom Plan for new users ahead of Independence Day 2025
State-owned telecom service provider BSNL has announced a special 'freedom plan' ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The plan includes a limited-time discounted plan exclusively for new users.
In a post on X, BSNL announced its new plan costs only Re 1 and is valid until Aug. 31. New users can avail this plan under which they will get a free SIM card, 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 30 days.
"BSNL is back! Grab the Re 1 Freedom Offer: Free SIM, Daily 2GB Data, Unlimited Calls and 100 SMS/Day for 30 days. Valid till 31st August 2025. For New users only," the company said on Thursday. This initiative is part of BSNL's effort to attract new customers and enhance its user base.
Users should note that this plan can only be availed until Aug. 31. Purchases made after this date will not include the special price.
Additionally, the new plan will be valid for 30 days. This means that a BSNL freedom plan purchased on or before Aug. 31 will last for 30 days from the date of purchase of the plan.
To avail this offer, one can visit the nearest BSNL customer service centre or a third-party authorised retailer.
For more details, visit the BSNL website https://www.bsnl.co.in/ or download the BSNL self-care app.
BSNL Re 1 Freedom Plan Offer Details:
1. Limited period Re 1 offer plan for new users.
2. Plan includes a free SIM card, 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.
3. The plan has a validity of 30 days.
4. Offer can be availed till Aug. 31 only.
5. To avail the offer, visit your nearest BSNL Customer Service Centre or an authorised third-party retailer.
6. For more information, visit bsnl.co.in or download the BSNL Self-Care App.