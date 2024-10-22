BSNL Launches New Logo, Introduces Seven New Services

Jyotiraditya Scindia— Minister of Communications of India launched the new logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. The new logo represents trust, strength, and nationwide reach, according to a post by BSNL on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Along with the new logo, BSNL also introduces seven new services that aims to enhance digital security, affordability, and reliability. This will enhance the way India engages with secure, seamless, and innovative telecom solutions for both urban and rural areas.

The new initiatives include multiple services like spam blockers, SIM kiosks and direct-to-device services.