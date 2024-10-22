NDTV ProfitBusinessBSNL Launches New Logo, Introduces Seven New Services
BSNL Launches New Logo, Introduces Seven New Services

BSNL's new services include spam blockers and automated SIM kiosks, aiming to enhance user safety and convenience across urban and rural areas.

22 Oct 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia launched Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's new logo, symbolising trust and nationwide reach, while introducing seven new services designed to bolster digital security and affordability in India’s telecom landscape. (New BSNL Logo. Photo source: BSNL\X) 

Jyotiraditya Scindia— Minister of Communications of India launched the new logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. The new logo represents trust, strength, and nationwide reach, according to a post by BSNL on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Along with the new logo, BSNL also introduces seven new services that aims to enhance digital security, affordability, and reliability. This will enhance the way India engages with secure, seamless, and innovative telecom solutions for both urban and rural areas.

The new initiatives include multiple services like spam blockers, SIM kiosks and direct-to-device services.

BSNL's spam-blocking solutions automatically filter out phishing attempts and harmful SMS. It will help to create a safer communication environment for its users.

Automated SIM kiosks enable users to purchase, upgrade, port, or replace SIM cards around the clock, using UPI or QR-enabled payments, with seamless KYC integration and multi-lingual support.

BSNL has also introduced its own 4G telecom stack that can switch to 5G, which Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned during the launch event. He also termed it as a significant achievement for India.

BSNL To Not Increase Tariff

The state-owned BSNL said on Tuesday that it will not hike the tariffs in the near future stating its prime interest is to make its consumers happy.

Earlier this year, many private telecom players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea had increased their tariffs.

"We can clearly say we are not going to increase our tariffs in the near future,' Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

