BSNL Inks Pacts With Nokia, Qualcomm, Cisco For 5G, AI Upskilling At Jabalpur Institute

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. signed pacts on Monday with global technology leaders, including Ericsson India Pvt., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, and Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt., with an aim to accelerate India's digital transformation, according to an official release.

Signed in the presence of Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, these partnerships will roll out advance training initiatives in 5G, AI/ML, networking, and digital technologies at BSNL's training institute, Bharat Ratna Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Training, in Jabalpur.

The Department of Telecommunications aims to establish a Telecom Innovation, Research and Training Centre at the institute to focus on developing telecom-specific R&D talent and a future-ready workforce — aligning with the PM's vision of Skill India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. TIRTC will also support product innovation, prototyping, and telecom entrepreneurship in the long term, according to the release.

Addressing the gathering, Scindia described the initiative as a "landmark step in building a skilled and future-ready telecom workforce through collaboration between BSNL and leading global technology companies".

Calling for stronger partnerships, he emphasised, "Government and industry are two sides of the same coin. Together, we can turn the aspirations of our youth into reality."

Ericsson India, Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies are set to establish centres focused on 5G and AI training, aiming to position BRBRAITT as a hub for advanced, scalable, and industry-relevant digital skill development. Cisco Systems will also leverage its Networking Academy Program to enhance skills in networking, cybersecurity, and IT infrastructure.