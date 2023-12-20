BSE Gets SEBI Nod To Appoint Pramod Agrawal As Chairman

BSE Ltd. has received the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to appoint Pramod Agrawal as chairman, effective Jan. 17, 2024.

The outgoing Chairman and Public Interest Director, SS Mundra's, term will end on Jan. 16, 2024, the company said in its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.

In a meeting on Dec. 13, the company's board considered and approved the appointment of Agrawal as chairman of the governing board, subject to approval from the market regulator.

Agrawal is currently the public interest director of the company.