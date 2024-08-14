BSA Gold Star In India — What Distinguishes It From Royal Enfield's 650-cc Offerings

India is warming up to big bikes, finally. The space has been occupied by Royal Enfield with four offerings of 650-cc engine powered bikes. Now, they have a competitor. British brand BSA Motorcycles is set to enter the Indian market with Gold Star 650, a retro motorcycle.

BSA Motorcycle has expanded its presence across 23 countries since its re-launch in 2021. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Classic Legends, which also manufactures Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. Classic Legends is backed by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

What distinguishes it from its competitors? The key differentiator is that the Gold Star will have a single-engine liquid-cooled engine versus a twin-cylinder air-cooled one.

Here is what you need to know about the retro motorcycle.