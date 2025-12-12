Brookfield Will Invest $1 Billion In Capability Center In Mumbai

Brookfield Asset Management plans to invest $1 billion in a global capability center in Mumbai, and has already lined up a big multinational bank to occupy the space.

The investment underscores the rise of India as a hub for so-called global capability centers, which international companies and banks often use for back-office services.

The project will be jointly developed with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and will house a multinational bank over a 20-year term.

It will cover around six acres and create around 2 million square feet of office space, Brookfield said in a statement, adding that it will be Asia’s largest such project.

Brookfield owns $4 billion of real estate projects in Mumbai.