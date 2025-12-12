Business NewsBusinessBrookfield Will Invest $1 Billion In Capability Center In Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

Brookfield Will Invest $1 Billion In Capability Center In Mumbai

The project will be jointly developed with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and will house a multinational bank over a 20-year term.

12 Dec 2025, 05:11 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Brookfield owns $4 billion of real estate projects in Mumbai. (Photo: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Brookfield owns $4 billion of real estate projects in Mumbai. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Brookfield Asset Management plans to invest $1 billion in a global capability center in Mumbai, and has already lined up a big multinational bank to occupy the space. 

The investment underscores the rise of India as a hub for so-called global capability centers, which international companies and banks often use for back-office services. 

The project will be jointly developed with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and will house a multinational bank over a 20-year term.

It will cover around six acres and create around 2 million square feet of office space, Brookfield said in a statement, adding that it will be Asia’s largest such project. 

Brookfield owns $4 billion of real estate projects in Mumbai.

ALSO READ

Brookfield India REIT Launches QIP Worth Rs 3,500 Crore To Fund Ecoworld Deal, Pare Debt
Opinion
Brookfield India REIT Launches QIP Worth Rs 3,500 Crore To Fund Ecoworld Deal, Pare Debt
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT