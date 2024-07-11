"Canadian asset management firm Brookfield Corp. acquired a majority stake in Leap Green Energy Pvt., a renewable energy company based in Tamil Nadu. The acquisition involves an initial investment exceeding $200 million, with potential additional funding of up to $350 million in the future.Brookfield has entered into definitive strategic investment agreements with Leap Green Energy, enabling the investor to gain majority control of the company, a statement said on Thursday.The investment commitment will be fulfilled through a combination of subscribing to new shares and purchasing existing shares from current shareholders..Additionally, Brookfield has an option to infuse further $350 million of incremental equity capital to support the future growth of the business. It, however, did not disclose how much equity stake it has acquired in Leap Green Energy.'Brookfield shall work alongside the company's existing shareholders to enhance the company's capabilities and grow the platform to in excess of 3 GW over the next four to five years,' the statement said.Leap Green Energy has an existing wind and solar asset base of 775 megawatts (MW), including running and under-construction assets.Brookfield's investment will be made through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I (BGTF I), in line with its strategy of focusing on investments that accelerate the global transition to a net-zero carbon economy while delivering strong risk-adjusted returns to investors.Tamil Nadu, with a total addressable, growing renewable commercial and industrial market of 20 GW is a key target market for Leap Green.By combining Brookfield's access to capital, procurement, operational expertise, and Leap Green's in-house development, asset management and customer servicing capabilities, the business is well-positioned to cater to the decarbonization targets of the C&I segment, the statement said..Solar PV Maker Ganesh Green Bharat Plans Rs 125 Crore IPO.'Our partnership provides an important opportunity to meet the demand in the C&I segment and deliver outcomes where decarbonization and value creation are in total alignment. We remain committed to helping corporates in reducing their carbon footprint and positively impacting the environment,' Nawal Saini, managing director and head of renewable power and transition, South Asia and the Middle East, Brookfield, said.Brookfield is one of the world's largest investors in renewable power, with approximately 33 GW of generating capacity and a development pipeline of over 155 GW.In India, Brookfield's renewable power and transition portfolio comprises over 25 GW of wind and solar assets in operation, construction and/or development across leading platforms.Leap Green, with an existing wind and solar asset base of 775 MW of operating and under construction assets, has in house development, O&M and customer management teams..(With inputs from PTI).Airtel's Nxtra Commits To 100% Renewable Energy "