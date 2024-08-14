Brokerage Views: Citi On Vodafone Idea, Bernstein On Muthoot Finance And More

Citi and Nuvama have divergent stock calls on beleaguered telecommunication company Vodafone Idea Ltd. after its first quarter results, whereas Muthoot Finance Ltd.'s earnings have been received positively by Bernstein and Jefferies. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. has initiated coverage on recycling company Gravita India Ltd.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls fr...