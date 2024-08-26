Brokerage Views: Jefferies On Emcure, Investec On Bansal Wires, ICRA On Mining And More

Jefferies initiated coverage on Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., while Investec began coverage on Bansal Wires, both with a 'buy' rating.Citi remains positive on GoDigit General Insurance Ltd. as the company is its preferred pick in the non-life insurance sector. ICRA Research shares its outlook on the Indian mining industry.Nuvama continues to have a 'hold' on Coal India Ltd., while Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. remains bullish ...