NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBrokerage Views: Jefferies On Emcure, Investec On Bansal Wires, ICRA On Mining And More
Brokerage Views: Jefferies On Emcure, Investec On Bansal Wires, ICRA On Mining And More

Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Monday.

26 Aug 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Jefferies initiated coverage on Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., while Investec began coverage on Bansal Wires, both with a 'buy' rating.Citi remains positive on GoDigit General Insurance Ltd. as the company is its preferred pick in the non-life insurance sector. ICRA Research shares its outlook on the Indian mining industry.Nuvama continues to have a 'hold' on Coal India Ltd., while Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. remains bullish ...
