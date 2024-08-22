Brokerage Views: Bernstein, Emkay On Zomato, Nuvama On Mphasis And More

Four brokerages hold a favourable stance on Zomato Ltd. after it announced it will acquire Paytm's entertainment, sports and ticketing business.Meanwhile, Nuvama upgraded Mphasis to a 'buy' rating as expected Federal Reserve rate cuts in September are likely to lead to a revival in tech spending by clients in the United States.NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from an...