Brokerage View: Goldman Sachs On RIL, UBS On ABB India And More

Top brokerages, from Goldman Sachs to Citi, have come out with interesting stock calls on a variety of sectors. Goldmand Sachs maintain rating on RIL but raises the target price. Whereas Citi Research remain bullish on OMCs.

Benchmark equity indices snapped their three-day rally and ended lower on Tuesday as losses in heavyweights weighed, while broader indices ended higher.

The Nifty lost 75.90 points, or 0.34%, to close at 22,020.85, while the Sensex ended down 357.98 points, or 0.49%, at 72,473.96.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Thursday morning.