Brokerage View: Citi On Mphasis, Page Industries And More

Citi has retained a 'sell' rating on both Page Industries Ltd. and Mphasis Ltd. Meanwhile, Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' recommendation for HDFC Bank.

According to Macquarie, the financial sector in India is currently experiencing a cautious sentiment among investors. Many investors are viewing the Chinese market as a favorable tactical bet in comparison to India. This preference for the Chinese market is attributed to India's higher valuation levels.

India's benchmark indices rebounded on Monday from a one-session fall to end the first session of the week higher, tracking gains in Tata Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 32.35 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,055.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 104.99 points, or 0.14%, up at 72,748.42.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are the top calls, from Mphasis to HDFC Bank.