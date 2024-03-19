NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBrokerage View: Citi On Mphasis, Page Industries And More
Brokerage View: Citi On Mphasis, Page Industries And More

19 Mar 2024, 08:16 AM IST
NDTV Profit
Citi has retained a 'sell' rating on both Page Industries Ltd. and Mphasis Ltd. Meanwhile, Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' recommendation for HDFC Bank.

According to Macquarie, the financial sector in India is currently experiencing a cautious sentiment among investors. Many investors are viewing the Chinese market as a favorable tactical bet in comparison to India. This preference for the Chinese market is attributed to India's higher valuation levels.

India's benchmark indices rebounded on Monday from a one-session fall to end the first session of the week higher, tracking gains in Tata Steel Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 32.35 points, or 0.15%, higher at 22,055.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended 104.99 points, or 0.14%, up at 72,748.42.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are the top calls, from Mphasis to HDFC Bank.

Citi on Mphasis

  • The research firm has maintained 'sell' rating on Mphasis

  • Price target of Rs 2,515, implying a downside of 2.64%

  • Management sees no change in demand environment

  • Positive client sentiment has not translated to higher deal TCV

  • Management expects fourth quarter growth beyond reversal of furloughs benefit

  • Expect FY24E margins to remain in guided range of 15.25%-16.25%

  • Uptick in business will likely happen due to higher consolidation in existing clients and addition of new logos, change in macro environment

  • Management expects some growth in mortgage business if there is no change in macro environment

  • Mortgage business revenues fell from mid-teens few quarters ago to 6% currently due to increase in interest rate—business uptick due to rate reduction will likely be significant whenever it happens

Citi on Page Industries

  • Citi maintain 'sell' with target price of Rs 33,800. This implies a downside of 2.58%

  • Demand environment remains subdued

  • Volume decline higher in athleisurewear vs innerwear

  • Fourth quarter is seasonally the weakest and that trend will continues

  • Aspiration of Rs 8,000 crore revenue likely pushed to FY28E vs FY27E

  • Near-term Ebitda margin may get impacted due to investments

  • New customer acquisition in men’s innerwear remains subdued

  • Growth in the medium term will be a function of 2-3% pricing and double digit volume growth, across all categories

Nomura On HDFC Bank

  • Nomura maintains neutral rating on HDFC Bank with target price of Rs 1,625

  • Bank has a significant depth in senior management

  • Do not expect any material impact on the business owing to the management change

  • Churn at senior management level in medium term to be a key monitorable

Macquarie On Indian Financials

  • Investor mood has become cautious on Indian financials

  • HDFC Bank has value but still not the time to go long.

  • Investors still not confident of HDFC Bank delivering good numbers in near term.

  • Shriram Finance consensus 'overweight' among investors

  • Investors looking at Public Sector Undertakings more favourably

  • No interest in Paytm till dust settles.

  • PB Fintech's valuations appear stretched, indicating a likelihood of profit-taking in the near term.

  • PB Fintech: valuations look stretched, expect some profit taking

  • HDFC Life's growth prospects, as its parent focused on selling deposits than insurance

  • SBI Life Insurance is the preferred pick

  • The trading strategy recommended is to take a long position on PSU banks and simultaneously have a sell positions in private sector banks.

Nomura On Indian Banks

Hosted ICICI & Kotak Bank at US Virtual Corporate Day

Nomura on ICICI Bank

  • Expect tight liquidity, rate cut in / after Q4FY25

  • Deposit rates largely stable, margins expected to be stable

  • Loan growth in unsecured retail to moderate

  • Some improvement in pricing on Corporate

Nomura on Kotak Bank

  • Deposit mobilisation a challenge, no challenge on loan growth

  • Gradual moderation in margins going forward, margins to normalise at pre-covid level

  • Expect cost ratios to moderate

Jefferies On HDFC Bank

  • Jefferies maintains 'buy' on HDFC Bank. With a target price of Rs 1,800, implying an upside return potential of

  • Senior management exit is negative

  • Smooth transitions will be key

  • Bank's strong talent base is comfort

  • Might be negative sentiment for Bajaj Finance, Poonawalla's peer

