NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBritish High Commissioner Meets Gautam Adani, Engages With New AI Scholarship Awardee
ADVERTISEMENT

British High Commissioner Meets Gautam Adani, Engages With New AI Scholarship Awardee

The chairman of the Adani Group wrote about his meeting with Lindy Cameron in a post on social media platform X.

12 Aug 2024, 07:06 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Gautam Adani\X</p></div>
Source: Gautam Adani\X

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Monday met British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, who also engaged with the second batch of Chevening-Adani AI scholarship awardees.

The meeting highlighted the growing partnership between India and the UK in advancing artificial intelligence.

The chairman of the Adani Group wrote about his meeting with Lindy Cameron in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"Cameron's sharp, insightful take on the ever-evolving global landscape is truly captivating," he said.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

ALSO READ

Gautam Adani Reveals Succession Roadmap Planned A Decade Ago

Opinion
Gautam Adani Reveals Succession Roadmap Planned A Decade Ago
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT