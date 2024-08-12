British High Commissioner Meets Gautam Adani, Engages With New AI Scholarship Awardee
The chairman of the Adani Group wrote about his meeting with Lindy Cameron in a post on social media platform X.
Billionaire Gautam Adani on Monday met British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron, who also engaged with the second batch of Chevening-Adani AI scholarship awardees.
The meeting highlighted the growing partnership between India and the UK in advancing artificial intelligence.
Honoured to host British High Commissioner @Lindy_Cameron. Her sharp, insightful take on the ever-evolving global landscape is truly captivating! It was equally inspiring to see her engage with our 2nd batch of Chevening-Adani AI scholarship awardees destined for the UKâs leadingâ¦ pic.twitter.com/RcYlLECFMv— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 12, 2024
"Cameron's sharp, insightful take on the ever-evolving global landscape is truly captivating," he said.
