Britannia Industries Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 73.5 Per Share

Britannia Industries Ltd. has announced a dividend of Rs 73.5 per equity share for the year-ended March 2024, which will be paid after approval from shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting. The company announced distribution of Rs 1,770 crore to unitholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will have a record date of Aug. 5, the company informed the exchanges on Friday.

In comparison, the company in April 2023 paid a dividend of Rs 72 and in FY22, it paid a final dividend of Rs 56.50.

The consolidated net profit of the Marie Gold biscuit-maker fell 3.8% over the previous year to Rs 536.61 crore in the January-March quarter, as against a revenue gain of 1.1% year-on-year at Rs 4,069.36 crore.